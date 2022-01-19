Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Sells 4,318 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $295.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,037. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $315.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.02. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $239.41 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.