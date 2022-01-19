Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Sells 600 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,283. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.63. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.07 and a 1 year high of $82.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

