SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.50. SPI Energy shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 214,798 shares.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of SPI Energy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.46.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPI Energy during the second quarter worth $97,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SPI Energy during the third quarter worth $111,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPI Energy by 18,531.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 18,531 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SPI Energy during the second quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPI Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,646,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 75,555 shares during the last quarter. 8.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co Ltd. engages in the provision of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers and investors. It also focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale and residential solar power projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America.

