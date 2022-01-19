SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.50. SPI Energy shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 214,798 shares.
Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of SPI Energy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.46.
About SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI)
SPI Energy Co Ltd. engages in the provision of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers and investors. It also focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale and residential solar power projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America.
