Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.72

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.72 and last traded at $13.86, with a volume of 6707 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.23.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportradar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sportradar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.30.

The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

