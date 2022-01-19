Sprott (TSE:SII) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $50.02

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$50.02 and traded as low as C$48.49. Sprott shares last traded at C$48.77, with a volume of 8,138 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SII shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$55.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$50.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 33.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$51.99 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Sprott Inc. will post 2.5199998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.30%.

Sprott Company Profile (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

