Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $150.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.42% from the stock’s previous close.

SQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $330.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $315.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $380.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.83.

Shares of SQ stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.84. The company had a trading volume of 501,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,192,404. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.07 and its 200 day moving average is $228.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Square has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.43 billion, a PE ratio of 120.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Square will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $1,703,607.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $2,337,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,094 shares of company stock valued at $8,494,506. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Square by 728.5% during the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Square by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in Square by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Square by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 41,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Square by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

