SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Short Interest Up 20.5% in December

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the December 15th total of 863,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.8 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Sunday, December 12th.

Shares of SQZ traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.29. 1,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,149. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $29.45.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.24). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 51.18% and a negative net margin of 432.38%. The company had revenue of $4.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 million. As a group, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy W. Schulman purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.91 per share, for a total transaction of $40,367.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQZ. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 313.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 139.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 96.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at $104,000. 48.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

