St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) PT Raised to GBX 1,900

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,348 ($18.39) to GBX 1,900 ($25.92) in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of St. James’s Place to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 1,837 ($25.06) to GBX 1,700 ($23.20) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,800 ($24.56) to GBX 1,860 ($25.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,642 ($22.40) to GBX 1,635 ($22.31) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,550 ($21.15).

STJ opened at GBX 1,633.50 ($22.29) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83. The stock has a market cap of £8.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21. St. James’s Place has a twelve month low of GBX 1,157 ($15.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,742.50 ($23.78). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,617.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,582.46.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

