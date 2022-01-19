Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Price Target Increased to 515.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from 480.00 to 515.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SCBFF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Chartered from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded Standard Chartered from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $260.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFF opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $7.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

