Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Price Target Increased to 515.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from 480.00 to 515.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SCBFF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Chartered from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded Standard Chartered from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $260.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFF opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $7.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Analyst Recommendations for Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF)

