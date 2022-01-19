Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,562 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 2.9% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Starbucks by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,393,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,162,152,000 after purchasing an additional 757,995 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 21.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Starbucks by 7.0% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 11,217.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 595,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $97.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,833,918. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.18. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $114.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

A number of research firms have commented on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.57.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.