State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 480 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in Ingevity by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,328,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,413,000 after acquiring an additional 39,191 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ingevity by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 728,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,250,000 after buying an additional 45,113 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ingevity by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 713,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,044,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Ingevity by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 709,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,764,000 after buying an additional 267,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ingevity by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 706,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,520,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $72.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Ingevity Co. has a one year low of $63.43 and a one year high of $89.55. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 2.13.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.29 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 35.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NGVT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.