State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SEAS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $60.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.49. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $70.48. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 284.45%. The business had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $125,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy Hartnett acquired 2,500 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,696 shares of company stock valued at $2,364,091. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEAS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.89.

SeaWorld Entertainment Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

