State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,855,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,782,000 after purchasing an additional 677,558 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,894,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,797,000 after purchasing an additional 373,052 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 572.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 395,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,882,000 after purchasing an additional 336,946 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,650,000 after purchasing an additional 315,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,584,000 after purchasing an additional 306,270 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.44.

Shares of TPTX opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.88. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.16 and a 12-month high of $141.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.74.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Turning Point Therapeutics Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

