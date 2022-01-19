State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 895 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.5% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 224,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 11,607 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 3,524.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 77,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 74,894 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 14.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 34,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.8% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 516,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,620,000 after acquiring an additional 28,514 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIRT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

In related news, Director Joanne Minieri bought 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 1,403,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $40,000,006.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 49.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VIRT opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $32.35. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.61.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The business had revenue of $354.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

