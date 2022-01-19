State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Plexus during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plexus during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Plexus by 5.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Plexus by 3.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $235,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,807 shares of company stock worth $1,757,708. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $85.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $72.46 and a 1-year high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $843.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.76 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.96.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

