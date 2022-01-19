State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stock Position Raised by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in State Street were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,856,000 after buying an additional 493,576 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in State Street by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,642,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,128,000 after purchasing an additional 363,464 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in State Street by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,533,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,027,000 after purchasing an additional 94,564 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in State Street by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in State Street by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.25.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $101.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.61.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.58%.

In other State Street news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $99,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $429,585.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,175,928. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

