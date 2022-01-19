StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Shares Acquired by Towerview LLC

Towerview LLC grew its position in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,502 shares during the quarter. StealthGas makes up 1.8% of Towerview LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Towerview LLC owned approximately 3.30% of StealthGas worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GASS opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $82.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.37. StealthGas Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $3.32.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.79 million. StealthGas had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 1.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that StealthGas Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

