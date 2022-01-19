STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Downgraded by Raymond James to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SNVVF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

OTCMKTS SNVVF opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. STEP Energy Services has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.