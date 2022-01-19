Stephens Raises Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Price Target to $45.00

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Stephens from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GNTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of GNTY opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 31.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 6,170 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $232,362.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 1,870 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $71,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. 21.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

