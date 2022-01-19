Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of STL stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.37. 1,604,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,075. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $30.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

In related news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,381,560.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 2,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $75,648.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,070 shares of company stock worth $3,051,554 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

