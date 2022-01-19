Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 86.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,984 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 12.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 44.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 17.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 34.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $731,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SF opened at $70.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.43. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.38 and a 1 year high of $78.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.85%.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price target on Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

