Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.77

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.77 and last traded at $16.08, with a volume of 9623 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.12.

SFIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $37.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.44.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.76 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.68.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $667,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,427,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,744,286 shares of company stock worth $38,943,519 and have sold 86,726 shares worth $2,747,373. Company insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.4% during the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 92,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 13.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.