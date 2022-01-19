Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG)

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 511,795 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,090% compared to the average daily volume of 23,367 call options.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,204,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M. Kraus & Co raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 62,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 103,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,902,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $5.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.00. The company had a trading volume of 14,083,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,248,140. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $165.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.73.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

