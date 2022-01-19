Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Grows Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,536 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,147,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Microsoft by 9.0% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $621,940,000 after buying an additional 182,243 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 46,352 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,568,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Microsoft by 5.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106,807 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,111,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $302.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $329.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.63 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.06.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

