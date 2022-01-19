Strike Trading 6.2% Lower This Week (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One Strike coin can now be purchased for approximately $34.12 or 0.00081579 BTC on exchanges. Strike has a total market cap of $105.49 million and $1.46 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00057805 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00065455 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,092.55 or 0.07394139 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,851.80 or 1.00065774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00066310 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007628 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,091,787 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

