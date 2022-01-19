Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the December 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of SSBI stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.89. 1,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.48. Summit State Bank has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Summit State Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Summit State Bank by 140.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 79,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 14.1% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 187,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 23,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

Summit State Bank Company Profile

Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending.

