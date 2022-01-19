Summit Wealth Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,581 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,681,000 after buying an additional 9,808,798 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $911,021,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,357 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,118,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,321,000 after buying an additional 2,197,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,400,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,289 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JNJ traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.53. The company had a trading volume of 138,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,094,722. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.47. The company has a market capitalization of $441.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $151.47 and a one year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

