Summit Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.5% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.64. 3,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,434. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.37. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $82.63.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

