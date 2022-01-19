Summit Wealth Group LLC Invests $419,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 64.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 71.6% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.16. The company had a trading volume of 12,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,283. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.07 and a 52 week high of $82.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.94 and its 200 day moving average is $81.63.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.