Summit Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Summit Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 285,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,918 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 12.0% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $7,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 176.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 180,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

DFAC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,043. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.80. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $29.33.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.