Summit Wealth Group LLC Sells 7 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Summit Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL traded up $11.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,731.69. 23,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,963. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,885.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,805.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,732.83 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,239.08.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.