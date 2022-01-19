Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Stock Holdings Lifted by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.25% of Sun Communities worth $52,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 9.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $196.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.17 and a 200-day moving average of $195.54. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $138.11 and a one year high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 60.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.22%.

Several research firms recently commented on SUI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

