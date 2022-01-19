Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$39.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Suncor Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

TSE:SU traded down C$0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$35.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,509,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,965,957. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29. The firm has a market cap of C$51.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.56. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$21.07 and a twelve month high of C$36.65.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 4.0700001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.