SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,136 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of SunOpta worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in SunOpta by 31.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 4.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 8.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 54,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STKL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. cut their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunOpta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.87. SunOpta Inc. has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $17.07.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. SunOpta had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.