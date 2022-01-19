Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,254,383 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 37,332 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $55,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,875 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $329,726.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 3,082 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $175,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,919 shares of company stock valued at $3,701,188. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RUN. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.85. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $89.51.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

