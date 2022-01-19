Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $14.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $13.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SHO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

NYSE SHO opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.21). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 479.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $95,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 583.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

