Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $14.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $13.00.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SHO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.
NYSE SHO opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.29.
In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $95,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 583.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sunstone Hotel Investors
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
