Suretly Price Hits $0.35 on Major Exchanges (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One Suretly coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000556 BTC on major exchanges. Suretly has a market cap of $82,548.07 and approximately $423.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Suretly has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Suretly alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00052514 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Suretly

Suretly (SUR) is a coin. It was first traded on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Suretly Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Suretly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suretly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.