Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Given a C$12.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) has been assigned a C$12.00 price objective by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 84.90% from the company’s current price.

SGY stock traded down C$0.05 on Wednesday, reaching C$6.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,415. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.53. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.51 and a 12-month high of C$6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$541.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.86.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$1.10. The business had revenue of C$105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$121.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Surge Energy will post 0.6132857 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Allen Leach acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.93 per share, with a total value of C$118,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 402,348 shares in the company, valued at C$1,583,038.21.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

