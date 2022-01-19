SVB Leerink Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) – SVB Leerink raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $9.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.71. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $22.18.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.42 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.62% and a negative net margin of 81.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS.

In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $35,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 63,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $773,953.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,536 shares of company stock worth $1,818,922. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 10,002,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,424,000 after acquiring an additional 241,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,078,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,037,000 after acquiring an additional 57,977 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,344,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,803 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,424,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

