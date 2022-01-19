Swiss National Bank Buys 20,200 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 382,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.11% of Luminar Technologies worth $5,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAZR. Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,317,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,944,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,693,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,849 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 900.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,590,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,112 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,344,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,953 shares during the period. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Aeg Holdings, Llc acquired 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $54,041.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Simoncini acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $160,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 29,586 shares of company stock valued at $455,141. 43.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average of $17.15. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $40.98.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,061.38% and a negative return on equity of 94.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. R. F. Lafferty cut their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

