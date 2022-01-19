Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Axos Financial worth $6,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 20.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 123.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 7.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 447,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 30,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AX shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $119,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,527,941.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,998 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

AX stock opened at $58.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.51. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $62.44.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $173.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

