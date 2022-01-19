Swiss National Bank Has $5.89 Million Stock Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Mercury Systems worth $5,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRCY. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 163.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 98.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $58.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.95. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $81.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 84.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $225.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRCY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

