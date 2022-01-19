Swiss National Bank Has $6.25 Million Holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Vir Biotechnology worth $6,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. 56.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $558,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $48,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 485,180 shares of company stock worth $24,933,128. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $141.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of -1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.80.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

