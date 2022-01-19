Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.42% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,500,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 23,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,058,000.

SNDX opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $824.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.57. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.24. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 678.57% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNDX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $528,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fabrice Egros sold 14,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $252,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,175 shares of company stock valued at $4,726,677. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

