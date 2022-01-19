Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.35% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Over the past year, Syneos Health has outperformed its industry. The year-over-year improvement in earnings and revenues in the last-reported third quarter looks impressive. Strong performance across the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments is encouraging as well. The increased reimbursable expenses and strength in consulting drove the top line in the Commercial Solutions arm. The company has raised its EPS guidance for 2021 to reflect lower-than-expected interest expense and depreciation. Syneos Health exited the third quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected results. However, the rise in costs and operating expenses leading to margin contractions does not bode well. A narrowed full-year revenue guidance raises concern. Deterioration in short-term cash level is worrisome as well.”

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SYNH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.57.

SYNH opened at $86.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.76. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $69.53 and a 1-year high of $104.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.41.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Syneos Health news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $190,694.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $399,916.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,104 shares of company stock valued at $599,818. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 22.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,713,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,202,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,059,000 after purchasing an additional 109,566 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,347,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,044,000 after purchasing an additional 567,567 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 3.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,645,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,257,000 after purchasing an additional 117,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,095,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,056,000 after purchasing an additional 34,722 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

