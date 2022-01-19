T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock opened at $106.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $104.10 and a one year high of $150.20. The company has a market capitalization of $133.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.77.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. TheStreet lowered T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.57.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

