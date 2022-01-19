T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.23 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of T-Mobile US in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.10. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s FY2025 earnings at $8.31 EPS.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.57.

TMUS opened at $106.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.77. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $104.10 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The company has a market capitalization of $133.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,423,408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677,347 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 432.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,640,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195,915 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,611,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $589,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,738 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,225,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,306,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,996 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $405,010,000 after buying an additional 2,583,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

