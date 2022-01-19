Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Lifted to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $215.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $180.00. BNP Paribas’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TTWO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Moffett Nathanson cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

TTWO traded up $9.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.19. 27,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,615,485. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $138.19 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

