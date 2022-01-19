Tamarack Advisers LP Has $7.69 Million Stock Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Tamarack Advisers LP grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 575,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions comprises about 2.4% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Tamarack Advisers LP owned approximately 0.47% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $7,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Shares of MDRX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,692. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.18. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 51.74% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

