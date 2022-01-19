Tamarack Advisers LP Raises Stock Holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Tamarack Advisers LP raised its holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 172.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares during the period. Callaway Golf makes up about 3.9% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $12,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 997.1% in the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,124,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,294 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 201.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 38.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,076,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082,413 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the second quarter worth approximately $50,953,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 9,635.0% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Callaway Golf in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Callaway Golf in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

ELY traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.45. 24,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,923. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.84. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $856.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.22 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.55 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,167,332 shares of company stock worth $91,355,635 in the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

